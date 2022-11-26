An ex-wife is “shocked” that her marriage was nullified after an “imposter” claimed to be her, and a Kamloops, BC court decision has all the details.

Warren and Gina Zant were married on November 27, 1999. They separated on March 15, 2016.

BC Court documents say that Gina became “entitled to an interest” in Warren’s pension benefits during the marriage. However, a consent order pronounced on November 24, 2021, which annulled the marriage, resulted in Gina no longer being able to claim those benefits.

When Pension Plan advised Gina of this reality, she said she didn’t consent to the Annulment Order.

This is when things take a turn for the weird.

The BC Judge assigned to the case, Justice Dennis Hori, presided during a hearing on November 24, 2021, for an Annulment Application, by a remote audio connection.

Hori says he heard from individuals who identified themselves as Warren Thomas Zant and Gina Elizabeth Zant.

“During the hearing, the person who identified herself as Gina Zant confirmed that the contents of her application response were accurate. Before the hearing, the parties submitted a consent order to the court bearing the signatures ‘Warren Zant’ and ‘Gina E. Zant.'”

BC court documents say that she was “shocked” when she heard from the Administrator of Pension and Benefits for the Pension Plan that her marriage had been nullified without her consent, thanks to this imposter.

She advised the administrator that she had not been to court, not signed any court orders, and didn’t believe the order was real. She added that Warren never served her with any pleadings in the proceeding and that she had no notice of the application proceeding before the court on November 24. She also said that the signature on page two of the application and the email and telephone numbers were not hers.

The judge was satisfied that whoever attended by telephone during the proceedings to nullify the marriage was not Gina.

On March 2, 2022, Pension Plan, supported by Gina, applied to set aside the Annulment Order. Regarding that application, the real Gina attended all the hearings.

Warren tried to excuse his legal incompetence due to his mental health, but the judge said the evidence supporting that claim was unreliable and that Warren’s witnesses lacked credibility.

The court also dismissed all of Warren’s other counterclaims.