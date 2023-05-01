Two "veteran voices" are returning to Vancouver radio

Two voices familiar to radio listeners in Vancouver are about to be back on the air as Jack FM announces some changes to its lineup.

On Friday, April 30, Christian Hall — the National Programmer and Content Director at Jack FM — announced Jason Manning and Meredith Geddes are heading to the station.

It took a little longer than expected, but I’m stoked to finally welcome @MeredithGeddes and @jasonmanning to @jack969. Stay tuned. — 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹 (@hallofchristian) April 28, 2023

In an email to Daily Hive, Hall says he’s a big advocate for having on-air hosts.

“It’s been a priority of mine since joining Rogers a little over 18 months ago to expand the Jack team. It took a little longer than expected, but all good things [come] to those who wait.”

Currently, the station only has a morning show — Drex on Jack.

“JACK listeners may have become accustomed to not hearing too many voices on 96.9 over the years, so it was important to not just land great hosts but familiar ones as well,” says Hall.

Manning and Geddes have been on the air in BC before, with Manning most recently at the Peak and Geddes on CFOX.

Jack listeners might also remember Geddes as she hosted the afternoon drive show on Jack FM from 2012 to 2015.

Can’t tell you how excited I am for this! https://t.co/pwaKByBt7p — Meredith Geddes (@MeredithGeddes) April 28, 2023

Hall adds that radio “is a business where hosts can ping pong all over the dial, so to bring her back to a familiar spot on JACK 96.9 is icing on the cake.”

The announcement is already getting a lot of praise online, with people sharing their excitement in hearing two popular radio hosts will make their return.

Manning and Geddes will officially return to the airwaves on May 15. Geddes will host middays from 10 am to 2 pm on weekdays, and Manning will host the afternoon drive show from 2 pm to 6 pm.