Mario Lemieux selling Quebec castle for over $21 million (PHOTOS)

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Mar 28 2022, 7:25 pm
Engel & Volkers

Yes, a castle. 

Hockey Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh Penguins owner Mario Lemieux has put his luxury home in Mont Tremblant, Quebec, on the market, for an asking price of $21,999,066.

Said to be inspired by Quebec City’s Chateau Frontenac, the 16,794-square-foot home has 50 rooms, including eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, on 5.25 acres of land.

Some of the highlights of the property, known as Chateau Fleur de Lys, include:

  • 17 fireplaces
  • 9 bathrooms
  • 8 bedrooms, all with a lake view
  • 5 washers and dryers
  • 4.5 dining areas
  • 4.5 garages
  • 12-foot ceilings in most rooms
  • Cathedral ceilings
  • Antique columns imported from an 1800 Indian castle
  • Spectacular stair tower
  • Custom-made light fixtures, chandeliers, lighting, lanterns, ramps, staircases
  • Guest house with two bedrooms, large deck
  • Heated floors throughout
  • Walk-in fridge
  • Bar and wine cellar
  • Large ski and sports room
  • Tennis court
  • Gym spa with adjoining bathroom
  • Vichy shower, steam shower, outdoor shower
  • Wet deck pool and spa
  • Pizza kitchen
  • Home theatre
  • Elevator

“The Chateau Fleur de Lys, is a craftsmen European style with Quebec influence, situated on the flank of Mont Tremblant in Quebec,” is how Real Estate company Engel & Volkers describes the property. “It offers a majestic panoramic view of renown Lake Tremblant, near 17,000 sq ft, and is a destination in itself.”

Michel Naud, the real estate agent for Engel & Volkers Tremblant says the magnificent house — which has been on the market since 2018 — has recently been re-listed after getting taken down throughout the pandemic.

Naud tells Daily Hive the Chateau Fleur de Lys took “nearly seven years to build” and said it would cost nearly $35 million to try and recreate today.

“It is a very special property and it will be sold to a special client or a special family,” he says, “and I feel that we are on the edge of finding our buyer…”

Until then, here are some of the property’s most impressive photos:

