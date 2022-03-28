Mario Lemieux selling Quebec castle for over $21 million (PHOTOS)
Yes, a castle.
Hockey Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh Penguins owner Mario Lemieux has put his luxury home in Mont Tremblant, Quebec, on the market, for an asking price of $21,999,066.
- You might also like:
- You can own this Quebec private island for less than a luxury Montreal condo (PHOTOS)
- Bubble burst risk: Canadian home prices predicted to fall by 24%
- A Look Inside: Drake's $14.8M mansion for sale is a mini Disneyland (PHOTOS)
Said to be inspired by Quebec City’s Chateau Frontenac, the 16,794-square-foot home has 50 rooms, including eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, on 5.25 acres of land.
Some of the highlights of the property, known as Chateau Fleur de Lys, include:
- 17 fireplaces
- 9 bathrooms
- 8 bedrooms, all with a lake view
- 5 washers and dryers
- 4.5 dining areas
- 4.5 garages
- 12-foot ceilings in most rooms
- Cathedral ceilings
- Antique columns imported from an 1800 Indian castle
- Spectacular stair tower
- Custom-made light fixtures, chandeliers, lighting, lanterns, ramps, staircases
- Guest house with two bedrooms, large deck
- Heated floors throughout
- Walk-in fridge
- Bar and wine cellar
- Large ski and sports room
- Tennis court
- Gym spa with adjoining bathroom
- Vichy shower, steam shower, outdoor shower
- Wet deck pool and spa
- Pizza kitchen
- Home theatre
- Elevator
“The Chateau Fleur de Lys, is a craftsmen European style with Quebec influence, situated on the flank of Mont Tremblant in Quebec,” is how Real Estate company Engel & Volkers describes the property. “It offers a majestic panoramic view of renown Lake Tremblant, near 17,000 sq ft, and is a destination in itself.”
Michel Naud, the real estate agent for Engel & Volkers Tremblant says the magnificent house — which has been on the market since 2018 — has recently been re-listed after getting taken down throughout the pandemic.
Naud tells Daily Hive the Chateau Fleur de Lys took “nearly seven years to build” and said it would cost nearly $35 million to try and recreate today.
“It is a very special property and it will be sold to a special client or a special family,” he says, “and I feel that we are on the edge of finding our buyer…”
Until then, here are some of the property’s most impressive photos: