Mario Lemieux selling Quebec castle for over $21 million (PHOTOS)

Yes, a castle.

Hockey Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh Penguins owner Mario Lemieux has put his luxury home in Mont Tremblant, Quebec, on the market, for an asking price of $21,999,066.

Said to be inspired by Quebec City’s Chateau Frontenac, the 16,794-square-foot home has 50 rooms, including eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, on 5.25 acres of land.

Some of the highlights of the property, known as Chateau Fleur de Lys, include:

17 fireplaces

9 bathrooms

8 bedrooms, all with a lake view

5 washers and dryers

4.5 dining areas

4.5 garages

12-foot ceilings in most rooms

Cathedral ceilings

Antique columns imported from an 1800 Indian castle

Spectacular stair tower

Custom-made light fixtures, chandeliers, lighting, lanterns, ramps, staircases

Guest house with two bedrooms, large deck

Heated floors throughout

Walk-in fridge

Bar and wine cellar

Large ski and sports room

Tennis court

Gym spa with adjoining bathroom

Vichy shower, steam shower, outdoor shower

Wet deck pool and spa

Pizza kitchen

Home theatre

Elevator

“The Chateau Fleur de Lys, is a craftsmen European style with Quebec influence, situated on the flank of Mont Tremblant in Quebec,” is how Real Estate company Engel & Volkers describes the property. “It offers a majestic panoramic view of renown Lake Tremblant, near 17,000 sq ft, and is a destination in itself.”

Michel Naud, the real estate agent for Engel & Volkers Tremblant says the magnificent house — which has been on the market since 2018 — has recently been re-listed after getting taken down throughout the pandemic.

Naud tells Daily Hive the Chateau Fleur de Lys took “nearly seven years to build” and said it would cost nearly $35 million to try and recreate today.

“It is a very special property and it will be sold to a special client or a special family,” he says, “and I feel that we are on the edge of finding our buyer…”

Until then, here are some of the property’s most impressive photos: