The board chair of the ABC Vancouver municipal party has stepped down in order to seek the nomination of the Conservative Party of Canada ahead of the upcoming federal election.

Marie Rogers is looking to fill the seat of MP for the federal riding of Vancouver-Granville. She is one of the founders of the ABC party and helped elect all 18 of ABC’s candidates in the Fall 2022 civic election, including Mayor Ken Sim.

“ABC Vancouver was a real grassroots movement, and those of us who created it saw the lack of common sense at city hall,” said Rogers in a statement. “Today, Canadians see that same lack of common sense in Ottawa with the Liberals and Justin Trudeau. I want to be part of the team that works with Pierre Poilievre to put our country back on the right track and realize Canada’s incredible potential.”

Taleeb Noormohamed of the Liberals currently holds the seat of Vancouver-Granville.

Rogers is a former marketing and communications executive and a single mother of three children following the death of her husband in 2008.

She says her priorities as an MP candidate are affordability, public safety, and “real solutions to environmental issues.”

“Helping to create ABC Vancouver, and winning the last municipal election, reinforced the importance of working hard and having support right across the community. I’ve lived in this riding and brought my children up here, and I want to make sure local voices are heard in Ottawa. There’s going to be a Conservative government after the next federal election, and I want Vancouver Granville to be there as we build a better future for Canadians,” she continued.

“We reached out one-on-one to Vancouverites when we created ABC, and that’s the same approach I’m taking during our party’s nomination race in Vancouver Granville.”

Rogers will be running against at least one other individual in municipal politics. Angela Haer, a sitting Vancouver Park Board commissioner under ABC, also recently announced her intention to fill the seat of Vancouver-Granville under the Conservative Party.

Ever since the third quarter of 2023, numerous consecutive representative national surveys suggest Poilievre’s Conservatives would form government if an election were held today, with the gap widening to majority government territory in more recent months.

For example, one of the most recent surveys conducted by Leger on February 24, 2024, shows the Conservative party far ahead at 41%, followed by Trudeau’s Liberals at 25% and Jagmeet Singh’s NDP at 18%. The survey has a margin of error of +/-2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

The next federal election will take place before October 2025. A date has not been established.