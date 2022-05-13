Leafs headed to Game 7 after heartbreaking OT loss to Lightning

Series tied.

The Toronto Maple Leafs held a lead entering the third period of Game 6 but couldn’t close out the game, as Brayden Point scored for the Lightning in overtime to force a Game 7.

WE WILL HAVE A GAME 7 😱 The @TBLightning stay alive and force Game 7 thanks to Brayden Point’s @SubwayCanada OT Winner. #StanleyCup | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/xhK9H7Bk8W — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2022

The Leafs rallied from a 2-0 deficit and scored three goals in the final 10 minutes of the second period to take a 3-2 lead. But in the third, some costly penalties resulted in a lengthy 5-on-3 that the Lightning cashed in on to tie the game.

John Tavares scored twice while Auston Matthews had the other goal for Toronto.

It’s the fifth year in a row that the Leafs will play in a series-deciding game.

Having lost to Montreal, Columbus, and Boston twice in the previous four, the Leafs will be hoping to exorcise their playoff demons on Saturday when they host the Lightning for Game 7.

