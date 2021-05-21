Tavares releases statement thanking Leafs fans after gruesome injury

It seems like all there is to discuss today in Leafland is the health of John Tavares after a scary injury last night.

Diagnosed with a concussion Monday after a collision with Ben Chiarot and Corey Perry, thankfully it appears Tavares is in better spirits as he released this statement Monday on his Twitter account.

“The support I’ve felt since last night cannot be put into words,” he said. “I’m thankful to share that I’m back home and recovering.”

“Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, the Maple Leafs organization, Leafs Nation and the hockey community for being by my side,” Tavares wrote from his Toronto home.

“Also, thank you to both medical teams, emergency services and everyone at St. Mike’s Hospital for their exceptional care to help me get back on my feet,” he continued.

“I look forward to when I can wear the Maple Leaf on my chest again. Until then, I’ll be cheering on the boys along with Leafs Nation as we compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.”