Maple syrup and beer? Maple Beerup boozifies breakfast for Team Canada

Imagine drizzling beer-infused maple syrup over your waffles as you sit down to cheer on Team Canada in Beijing.

Sound Canadian enough for you? For Molson, that’s the goal, just in time for the Olympic Winter Games.

The company is trying its very best to make the most nationalistic Canadian treat for boozy breakfast lovers: Maple Beerup.

It comes in three flavours: Molson Canadian, Molson Ultra, and Molson Export.

And no, Molson does not make the syrup. Instead, it’s provided by Bretelles, a Quebec-based expert in making flavoured syrups, rubs, and other condiments.

If it does its job, Maple Beerup should give you the energy you need to root for your team before noon.

“Nothing will compare to Canadian fandom during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. But because of the time change, Canadians will be tuning in to some of the biggest events early in the morning — which isn’t the best time to Rep Our Home with a Molson in hand,” reads the product description on Molson’s website.

“So instead of cracking a cold one, we want you to crack a sticky one with Molson Maple Beerup.”

Not sure if you heard, but we’re getting some @TeamCanada Olympic sports soon. 🙂 — Molson Canadian (@Molson_Canadian) January 25, 2022

Starting February 4, Canadians can enter the Maple Beerup Contest for a chance to win their own can of Maple Beerup. For every successful entry they receive, Molson will donate $5.00 to the Canadian Olympic Foundation, up to a maximum of $10,000.