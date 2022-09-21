The world of bizarre social media trends has a new dangerous contender, and it appears to have originated on TikTok — people are cooking chicken in NyQuil.

It looks like the trend emerged after a video from TikTok account @janelleandkate went viral, showing chicken breast being pan-cooked in the ghastly blue-green cough syrup. The two best friends running the account often make humorous videos very obviously trolling viewers.

In the past, their recipes have included things like salted potato chips in pancake syrup, and other weird preparations of common dishes. The NyQuil “sleepy chicken” video has been deleted but is still being discussed on the app.

While most people are shocked and disgusted by the nausea-inducing recipe, many are curious about how it tastes and the drunken effect it can have if you eat it.

This has led to people trying out the abomination themselves.

TikTokers with an ounce of sense are warning others about the awful health effects of the trend. The app itself is also aware of the trend and dealing with it.

When you type the unholy term “NyQuil chicken” into TikTok’s search function, you don’t see any videos. Instead, you’re directed to a resource page that asks the user to assess certain trends and challenges before attempting them.

TikTok’s recommended safety method involves four steps, so before you boil your chicken in NyQuil, please go through the following:

STOP: Pause a moment. THINK: Is it safe? Is it harmful? Is it real? If you’re unsure, check with an adult or friends, or look for more information from authoritative sources online. DECIDE: If it’s risky or harmful, or you’re not sure if it is, don’t do it. It’s not worth putting yourself or others at risk. ACT: Report harmful challenges or hoaxes in-app. Don’t share them.

Things have reached such a dire point that the United States Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has had to put out a warning about the potentially deadly recipe.

“The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing — and it is — but it could also be very unsafe,” the FDA states. “Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways.”

Officials say that even if you don’t eat the chicken, you can be hurt by the vapours rising from cooking the cough syrup. It could “cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body” and hurt your lungs.

“Put simply: Someone could take a dangerously high amount of the cough and cold medicine without even realizing it.”

Cough syrup abuse has been a thing for decades and has taken thousands of lives all over the world. The sedative properties that cause the “drunkenness” experienced after consuming it can be lethal and cause organ damage.

Let’s put the cough syrup back in the medicine cabinet where it belongs.