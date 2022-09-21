Canadian trail ranks among the most popular road trip routes in the world (PHOTOS)

Car and home insurance comparison website Compare The Market used Google search data to determine the search volumes of road trip trails. The team studied searches globally between August 2021 and July 2022.

Turns out, the dreamy Cabot Trail on Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island is the sixth most searched road trip route, tying with Ruta 40 in western Argentina.

The Cabot Trail stretches 300 kilometres and you can enjoy waterfront views, greenery, and charming fishing villages on the way.

It’s stunning in every season, really. Here it is in autumn.

Feel free to park your car for a little photography. The views are unmatched.

Cabot Trail was the only Canadian road trip route to make it on the list with over 33,000 searches for the trail per month.

The US snagged five positions, including the first and second one.

The world’s ideal road trip seems to be along Route 66, which pans across several cities. It even has a TV show named after it. On average, it’s searched 673,000 times on Google each month.

Hawaii’s Hana Highway stood at number two while Australia’s Great Ocean Road ranked third.

The North Coast 500 in Scotland and the Wild Atlantic Highway in Ireland were the only two European roads on the list.