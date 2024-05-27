“Attacked a motorcyclist”: Charges laid in North Vancouver knife scare

Mounties recently responded to reports of a man with a knife allegedly slashing cars and attacking a motorcyclist.

According to the North Vancouver RCMP, a man wielding a knife was seen in the Deep Cove area Saturday around 3 pm.

Reports claimed a man damaged cars with a knife and then allegedly attacked a motorcyclist by striking his helmet with the knife.

What’s happening in Deep Cove. Guy with machete? pic.twitter.com/Re5dyzYHAk — Chris Breikss (@chrisbreikss) May 25, 2024

RCMP said that the motorcyclist was not seriously injured. However, minor injuries were sustained due to a fall.

Cst. Mansoor Sahak added that, fortunately, a “quick-thinking” passerby motorist guided the motorcyclist to safety.

After officers responded to the scene, they found a suspect and took him into custody.

“It is alleged that while the man was in police custody he also assaulted a police officer,” RCMP added in a statement.

On Sunday, the BC prosecution service formally charged Alexander Currie of North Vancouver with:

Attempted murder

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats

Mischief

Assault on a police officer

Possession of a weapon

He’s expected to appear in court Monday.

“For some, hearing about this may bring on memories of past trauma. If you struggling emotionally, please reach out for support,” Sahak added.

The RCMP Victim Services Unit can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 604-969-7540.

“We want you to know we are here, we will listen, and we will support you,” said Sahak.

Witnesses of Sunday’s incident are urged to call police at (604)-985-1311 and quote file #24-10135.