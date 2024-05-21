BC serial killer Robert Pickton has been hospitalized after being attacked in an assault at a Quebec prison on Sunday.

Correctional Services Canada (CSC) confirmed to Daily Hive that Pickton was involved in a “major” assault on May 19 at the Port-Cartier Institution, a maximum-security federal prison.

CSC added that the attack did not involve any of its staff.

“We are not able to disclose any additional details, including medical information. The safety and security of institutions is paramount and an investigation into what occurred is currently underway,” added CSC in its statement.

A previous news release noted that the victim of the attack was transported to hospital to receive treatment.

Quebec Provincial Police is currently investigating the incident.

Pickton was convicted of second-degree murder in the deaths of six women in 2007, though he was charged with killing 26 women in total. He was sentenced to life in prison with maximum parole ineligibility of 25 years.

Police found human remains and DNA samples from victims at Pickton’s pig farm east of Vancouver while investigating the disappearance of more than 60 women from the Downtown Eastside.

Pickton was eligible to apply for day parole in February 2024 due to a 2022 Supreme Court ruling declaring consecutive sentences with stacked parole ineligibility periods unconstitutional.

However, at the time, the Parole Board of Canada had not told Daily Hive whether an application had been filed.

Pickton’s parole eligibility was heavily criticized, with many politicians and victim advocates stating a tougher approach to crime was needed in Canada.

With files from Megan Devlin.