BC reports under 950 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 946 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 220,530.

There were 351 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 311 between Saturday and Sunday, and 284 between Sunday and Monday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 2,876 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 241 individuals are currently hospitalized and 89 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 285 new cases, 927 total active cases

There have been 11 new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 2,362 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, five were in Fraser Health, two were in Interior Health, and four were in Northern Health.

To date, 85.5% (4,261,317) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82% (4,085,935) have received their second dose.

From November 26 to December 2, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.3% of cases, and from November 19 to December 2, they accounted for 66.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 26 to December 2) – Total 2,473



Not vaccinated: 1,337 (54.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 104 (4.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,032 (41.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 19 to December 2) – Total 239



Not vaccinated: 147 (61.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 11 (4.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 81 (33.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 26 to December 2)

Not vaccinated: 176.8

Partially vaccinated: 47.4

Fully vaccinated: 23

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 12 to 25)