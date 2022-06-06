Vancouver police have revealed that a man allegedly fatally stabbed his brother this weekend.

Police are sharing additional details about the incident that was first reported as an assault. Initially, police only shared that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The incident involved the death of a 23-year-old man outside of a home in East Vancouver on Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of an assault at a home on Bruce Street and East 49th Avenue before 3 am on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 23-year-old man badly injured outside the house who later died from his injuries.

#VPDNews: A Vancouver man has been charged in the stabbing death of his brother in East Vancouver Sunday morning. Media Release: https://t.co/1dLK1l8cFl pic.twitter.com/hTZkcdPJNd — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) June 6, 2022

The 27-year-old suspect, Alexander Trimble, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder by the BC Prosecution Service. He was arrested after the assault on Sunday morning.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing.

With files from Sarah Anderson