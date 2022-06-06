NewsCrime

Man allegedly stabbed, killed his own brother in Vancouver weekend homicide

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jun 6 2022, 7:16 pm
Man allegedly stabbed, killed his own brother in Vancouver weekend homicide
Crime scene (Prath/Shutterstock)

Vancouver police have revealed that a man allegedly fatally stabbed his brother this weekend.

Police are sharing additional details about the incident that was first reported as an assault. Initially, police only shared that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The incident involved the death of a 23-year-old man outside of a home in East Vancouver on Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of an assault at a home on Bruce Street and East 49th Avenue before 3 am on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 23-year-old man badly injured outside the house who later died from his injuries.

The 27-year-old suspect, Alexander Trimble, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder by the BC Prosecution Service. He was arrested after the assault on Sunday morning.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing.

With files from Sarah Anderson

