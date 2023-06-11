Man in 30s shot in Vancouver's DTES and left with life-threatening injuries

Vancouver Police have made an arrest after a man was shot in the Downtown Eastside over the weekend.

The shooting took place Saturday around 7:15 pm inside a building near East Hastings Street and Princess Avenue.

Police said the victim was found outside the building and received medical attention at the scene because the man in his 30s was taken to the hospital.

The man has been left with life-threatening injuries, police added.

The VPD confirmed that one person was arrested at the scene.

“VPD investigators are working to determine if there are additional suspects at large,” a statement from police reads. “Police will be in the area [Sunday] collecting evidence and looking for witnesses.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.