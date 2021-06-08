Man found in ditch after being shot in Metro Vancouver

RCMP in Langley is investigating after a man was found lying in a ditch with gunshot wounds over the weekend.

According to Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy, police were called to an area of 60th Avenue in Aldergrove at approximately 5:30 pm on Sunday for a report of a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

“The 50-year-old Langley man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in stable condition,” Largy said in a release. “The victim is known to police, and the shooting is not believed to be random.”

Now, said Largy, investigators would like to identify and speak with two potential witnesses.

“Two South Asian males stopped to offer assistance to the victim very shortly after the shooting,” Largy said. They are asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 to speak with investigators.

Anyone else with information that might assist with this investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.