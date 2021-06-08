On Sunday, a horrific anti-Muslim attack was committed against a family of five as they were out for an evening walk in London, Ontario.

Four members of the family were killed when they were purposefully struck by a 20-year-old man driving a pickup truck. The only surviving member is a nine-year-old boy, Fayez, who was taken to hospital for serious injuries.

With this heartbreaking news, you may be wondering how you can help this family and show your support for Muslim communities.

Here are five ways you can help out the victims of this terrible hate crime:

Donate

You can help by donating funds. There’s a GoFundMe page that you can find here.

The money will be used so Fayez and his extended family can donate on behalf of the deceased. There’s another Launch Good page that can be found here, which is raising funds for Fayez as well.

Attend the vigil

The London Muslim Mosque is hosting an outdoor vigil that is set to begin at 7 pm tonight. Attendees are asked to wear masks and practice physical distancing.

Parking will also be available at the nearby Cherryhill Village Mall. If you can’t be there in person, you can watch the livestream on Facebook and Instagram. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the vigil, according to his official itinerary.

Use social media as a tool

The London Muslim Mosque is working with the National Council of Canadian Muslims to call on all levels of government to take action against Islamophobia.

Those wishing to show support can also change their profile pictures on social platforms to show an illustration of the deceased, and a green ribbon against Islamophobia. This will help share messages of support and raise awareness with the hashtag #OurLondonFamily.

Educate yourself

Besides taking a free course about countering Islamophobia, there are so many ways you can educate yourself on anti-Muslim hate crimes.

You can ask your Muslim friends if they are comfortable talking about their own experiences and this incident. You can also seek information from reputable books, documentaries, and podcasts to understand Islamophobia and discrimination against the community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by London Muslim Mosque (@londonmuslimmosque)

Enroll in workshops

You can show your support for this family and the Muslim community in Canada by signing up for a free workshop by the National Council of Canadian Muslims. There are three different workshops available: “Muslim community organizations,” “School, Employers, Government, Service Providers,” and “Students and youth.”

The workshop helps promote equity and inclusion by empowering Canadian Muslim communities. The workshop also addresses Islamophobia and what you can do about it.