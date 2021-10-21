Witnesses sought after man seen pointing gun near Pacific Centre Mall

A man was caught on surveillance camera pointing a gun, and making threatening gestures near Pacific Centre in downtown Vancouver.

The incident occurred around 10:15 am on October 19, when a witness saw a man walking by Nordstrom just north of Granville Street, putting a mask over his face and walking into Pacific Centre Mall.

He was seen holding and pointing a gun around members of the public on Granville, according to the VPD.

The suspect is being described a white male, 50-years-old, five feet eight inches tall, and weighing around 175 pounds.

He also has short curly black hair, a dark goatee, and was wearing eye glasses. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark grey jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

“This is very concerning as we don’t know who this person is, if the gun was real or an imitation, and what the person was doing with the gun,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin, in a statement.

Security footage confirms the witness report, which shows the man entering Nordstrom, and also shows him making cutting motions across his neck.

Officers were called to the scene to investigate an hour after the incident.

Pictures show the man pointing a gun towards a bus-stop on Granville Street, next to Nordstrom.

Surveillance images don’t show the man holding the gun when he’s inside Pacific Centre, but they do show him holding his mask.

A video of the incident can be seen here.

Vancouver Police are urging anyone who might recognize the man to call 604-717-3445.