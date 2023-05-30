Man seriously burned after fire breaks out in Vancouver apartment

A man who is about 34 years old was found with severe burns after firefighters responded to a call this week.

According to the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, a fire broke out in an apartment building near Fraser Street and East 6th Avenue on Monday around 5 pm.

“The fire was a result of open flames which ignited combustibles and caused the burn injuries,” a statement reads. “The working sprinkler system contained the fire but smoke alarms were not operational.”

An injured resident of the building was found outside a unit where a fire broke out.

Fire crews said he was treated on scene and later transported with serious life-threatening injuries to Vancouver General Hospital.