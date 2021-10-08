Canadian man calls 911 because he has to pee in traffic jam

Police in Ontario have released an audio recording of a man who called 911 because he had to pee while stuck in traffic.

The man can be heard asking for police assistance because the cars ahead of him weren’t going fast enough for him to make it to a bathroom.

“I have to pee and these guys are not moving,” he said.

The 911 call-taker said police couldn’t help the man before disconnecting the call.

“This is your emergency, that you have to pee? How are the police going to help you urinate?” the operator said.

Peel Regional police tweeted out the interaction on Friday to try to discourage people from calling 911 unnecessarily.

“Calling 911 because you need to use the bathroom and the car ahead isn’t moving fast enough is definitely not for 911,” the force said. “911 misuse can potentially prevent someone with a life-threatening emergency from getting help on time.”

Police did not say where or when the call took place. It’s also not known where the man ended up peeing.