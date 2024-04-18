Canucks sign Podkolzin to two-year contract extension

The Vancouver Canucks announced today that they’ve signed winger Vasily Podkolzin to a two-year contract extension.

The 22-year-old’s new deal carries an average annual value of $1 million, per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun. It will start next season.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Vasily Podkolzin on a two-year contract. DETAILS | https://t.co/nwfjxXWn1i pic.twitter.com/bJIYkL5C1c — Y – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 18, 2024

The Russian winger spent the majority of this season in the AHL before being called up in early March. While he has just two assists and no goals in 18 NHL games this year, he’s looked engaged as a forechecker and offers a physical presence in the bottom six.

He leads the Canucks in hits-per-60-minutes this season with 20.96. The next closest player is Dakota Joshua at 14.3.

He originally broke into the NHL with 14 goals in the 2021-22 season but has struggled to find his footing since. All in all, he has 18 goals, 17 assists, and 35 points in 136 career NHL games.

Podkolzin is about to get the chance to play his first NHL postseason games as the Canucks prepare to take on the Nashville Predators.

“We are happy with how hard Vasily has worked on his game to try and become a more consistent player,” said GM Patrik Allvin in a press release. “While there is still room for him to grow, starting the year in Abbotsford and working his way back up to Vancouver shows the type of commitment and dedication we want in all our players. Our group looks forward to helping Vasily continue to improve and get better.”

Podkolzin was originally selected by the Canucks with the 10th pick in the 2019 NHL draft. This extension represents his first non-entry-level contract.