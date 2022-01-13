Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged (VIDEO)

Actress and model Megan Fox and rapper, singer, and actor Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged.

The power couple announced the news on Instagram with a video of the proposal.

“We asked for magic,” wrote Fox on her Instagram page.

“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma,” she wrote.

The post is marked “1.11.22,” indicating that the proposal took place on Tuesday.

Kelly also shared a video on his Instagram page, and both Fox and Kelly indicated that the proposal took place in the same place that they fell in love: under a tree. Specifically, under a banyan tree.

Kelly’s video also highlights the ring, which features an emerald, which is Fox’s birth stone, and a diamond, which is Kelly’s birth stone.

After an impassioned blurb about their relationship, Fox finished off her Instagram post with “…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Hopefully that was a joke.