Remember the gorgeous m/6 development we told you about in September?

If not, here’s a refresher. These premium boutique homes are located in the heart of Mount Pleasant, at the Main and Sixth intersection, boasting premium living amidst urban vibrancy. Luxury and liveability are at the forefront of m/6, with a six-storey concrete building beautifully decorated and designed by the talented Jim Pattison Developments team.

The reason we’re bringing it up is because these homes just got even more enticing.

m/6 is offering extreme discounts on the next 10 homes sold! This is no exaggeration — it means up to $135,000 in savings. You don’t need to be a realtor to know that’s one heck of a deal.

But if that’s not reason enough for you to sprint to your mortgage advisor, here are three other reasons you’ll want to consider a future at m/6.

The Michelin Mile

With Main Street transforming into the cultural heart of Vancouver, residents will be just steps away from trendy boutiques, breweries, and coffee shops.

The Mount Pleasant area has also received accolades from the Michelin Guide for a third year, and m/6 is located smack-dab in the middle of what’s known as the “Michelin Mile.” Seriously — Bar Susu is basically at your doorstep.

As an added bonus, you’ll also be in proximity to the Biotech Employment Hub and the new St. Paul’s Hospital.

Wow-worthy design

Craft and care go into every square foot of a new m/6 home. Modern features include floor-to-ceiling windows, engineered oak flooring, and custom Italian cabinetry and millwork, provided by top-notch suppliers Inform Projects, Dekton, and Miele.

Plus, there’s air conditioning! Your future self will thank you for that when next summer rolls around.

Awesome amenities

On top of being in an unbeatable location, m/6 residents also have access to building amenities that take city living to the next level.

Be the host(ess) with the most on the rooftop patio equipped with a kitchen, BBQ, and fireplace, or have cozy nights in the media lounge. Other perks include a wet bar, indoor dining room, and a work/study area perfect for working from home and boosting productivity.

Register today

But the biggest perk of all is the sweet $135,000 in savings. This rare opportunity is available for a limited time on the next 10 homes sold, so it could end at any moment! Don’t waste another second humming and hawing.

Register for updates today and learn more about what your future could look like with m/6.