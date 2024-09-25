If you’re looking to buy a home, it’s important to consider the three Ls: location, lifestyle, and liveability.

With m/6, you can have them all. These premium boutique homes are located in the heart of Mount Pleasant, at the Main and Sixth intersection, where urban vibrancy meets premium living.

Jim Pattison Developments came with a vision that recognizes the existing character of the neighbourhood while raising the standard of luxury and livability.

The result is a stunning six-storey concrete building designed to complement existing structures while bringing a modern aesthetic to the street, and it’s perfectly positioned to take advantage of everything Main Street has to offer.

Life on Main and Sixth

The cultural heart of Vancouver has moved to Main Street, where old meets new, and unmatched vitality meets an unbeatable city centre location. Michelin stars meet the hippest new bars, and you’ll be steps away from trendy boutiques, breweries, and coffee shops.

Grab a pint at Main Street Brewing Co, enjoy authentic Spanish flavours at Como Taperia, or spruce up your new home with a bouquet from Blossom and Vine. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg when you live on Main and Sixth!

“I love this neighbourhood,” says Nigel of Main Street Brewing Co. “My kids went to school here. All my friends live here. It definitely has that warmth and that feeling of walking down the street, bumping into people you know.”

Along with the downtown hub, this area is slated to become the new location for the St. Paul’s Hospital and Health Campus and the Broadway SkyTrain Extension.

Incredible design

As for the homes themselves, you’ll be amazed by the impeccable design and eye for detail.

We’re talking floor-to-ceiling windows, air-conditioning, engineered oak flooring, and custom Italian cabinetry and millwork that take the space to the next level. This is all thanks to key suppliers like Inform Interiors, Dekton, and Miele.

Residents will also enjoy a landscaped roof deck with breathtaking views of the city, an outdoor dining area with a fully equipped kitchen and BBQ, and a fireplace. Other amenities include a media lounge with a kitchen, wet bar, and dining room, and a work/study area perfect for boosting productivity.

m/6 is now selling, and you don’t want to miss out on owning a slice of this prime real estate. Book your tour today to see what m/6 living can be like for you.