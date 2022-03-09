Canada's new low-cost airline offers Vancouver to Toronto roundtrip flights for $175

A new low-cost airline is launching in Canada this spring, and some of its prices on cross-country flights are incredibly affordable.

Lynx Air, scheduled to have its inaugural flight April 7, is offering some seriously wallet-friendly ticket prices for spring and summer travel.

For example, trips to Toronto in May only cost $175 roundtrip. That’s the base fair price — bringing a carry-on suitcase will add $100 to your total bill. By comparison, WestJet’s prices for the same dates are $482.

Looking for something closer to home, a week of wine-tasting in the Okanagan perhaps? That will cost you $108 with Lynx, nearly the same as the gas there and back if you’re driving. Again, bag fees are extra.

Lynx will start by servicing Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Toronto before adding more routes.