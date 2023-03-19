Cheap flights to Palm Springs from Vancouver come just in time for Coachella festival

If you’re going to Coachella but are still recovering from the financial hit to secure your ticket, the good news is that flights out to Palm Springs have decreased just in time for the festival.

YVR Deals spotted the savings after WestJet and Air Canada dropped flight prices down to $284 roundtrip, including taxes.

The trip to California is a nonstop flight both ways.

Coachella revealed that this year’s festival would include a stacked list of performers like rapper and singer Bad Bunny, girl group Blackpink, and singer, songwriter, and rapper Frank Ocean who will be headlining the three-day event.

Two of these headliners will be making history; Bad Bunny and Blackpink will be the first Latin and Korean acts ever to headline Coachella.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)



Of course, if you’re not going to attend Coachella, other dates are available.

There are cheap tickets from Vancouver to Palm Springs as soon as March 30.

The festival runs from April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23 in California’s Palm Desert, 25 miles from Palm Springs.

How to book your flight: