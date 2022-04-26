Lynx Air has a stellar BOGO sale and flights start at just $31

If you are on the hunt for a vacation that won’t break the bank, you have to check out Lynx Air’s BOGO deal for flights between May 1 and June 27.

Lynx Air, a new ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada, has a two-day sale for flights connecting Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver, and Kelowna.

You must buy a minimum of two tickets on the same flight, and the promo code will discount the equivalent of one base fare at checkout. Travel must be between May 1 and June 27, 2022.

Sample flight costs include one-way from Vancouver to Calgary at $82.72 total for two tickets, which is $41.36 per ticket.

If you are in Vancouver and want a quick trip to Kelowna, this deal will snag you and a plus one flight one-way for just $31 each!

Other samples include Toronto to Calgary for $140.94 (or $70 per ticket) or Toronto to Vancouver for $150.96 (or $75 per ticket).

The discount does not apply to add-ons, including your carry-on bag, checked bags, seat selection, and priority boarding.

If you are looking to take a flight in the next couple of months and want to use this deal, it is valid until 11:59 pm MT on Wednesday, April 27.