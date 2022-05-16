Lynx Air has an incredible BOGO sale and flights start at just $31

If you are on the hunt for a vacation that won’t break the bank, you have to check out Lynx Air’s BOGO deal for flights between May 24 and June 23.

Lynx Air, a new ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada, has a one-day sale for flights connecting Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver, and Kelowna.

You must buy a minimum of two tickets on the same flight, and the promo code will discount the equivalent of one base fare at checkout.

The discount does not apply to add-ons, including your carry-on bag, checked bags, seat selection, and priority boarding.

Sample flight costs include one-way from Vancouver to Kelowna at $61.74 total for two tickets or $30.87 per ticket.

Other samples include Toronto to Vancouver for $150.96 (or $75 per ticket) and the same cost for Toronto to Calgary and vice versa. One-way flights from Toronto to Winnipeg are going for $110.96 (or $55.48 per ticket.)

If you are looking to take a flight in the next couple of months and want to use this deal, it is valid until 11:59 pm MT on May 16.