Designer deals alert: Vancouver luxury retailer hosts warehouse sale (PHOTOS)
An exciting designer warehouse sale is coming to Vancouver and we are ready for the deals!
You can now get up to 90% on some of the high-end luxury pieces — including some rare and vintage finds.
Mine & Yours is hosting Vancouver’s first luxury consignment warehouse sale, which is on now until September 5.
It will include rare and discontinued pieces from designer brands such as Gucci, Prada, Chanel, Dior, and more. Pre-owned items at the store will be marked down up to 90% off the retail price.
Here are some of the best designer finds that they are offering on sale:
Saint Laurent YSL Lipstick Print Kate Crossbody
While the estimated retail price is over $2,200, this bag is being sold at an almost 70% discount. It’s going for $1,495.
Valentino Black Canvas V Logo Dreamers Backpack
This Valentino bag is on sale for $595, marked down from $850.
Louis Vuitton Monogram Neverfull MM
This LV Monogram bag is on sale for $1,495.
The sustainable female-owned business aims to create a circular fashion environment by preventing thousands of luxury accessories and garments from ending up in landfills every year through upcycling wardrobes and reselling vintage pieces.
Mine & Yours Luxury Warehouse Sale
Where: Mine & Yours — 1025 Howe Street, Vancouver
When: Now until September 5
Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, noon to 6 pm