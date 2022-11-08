The lunar eclipse over Vancouver last night was pure magic (PHOTOS)

Did you catch a glimpse of the lunar eclipse last night? Vancouver photographer Liron Gertsman did, and he shared with Daily Hive how he captured these incredible shots.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, a special alignment of the sun, earth, and moon created this striking effect of the moon turning a brownish-red colour.

The total lunar eclipse “was visible off and on through the gaps passing clouds between 2:16 and 3:41 am this morning,” Gertsman said.

“While I expected the clouds to make photography difficult, they actually provided a very unique opportunity, framing the moon beautifully.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liron Gertsman (@liron_gertsman_photography)

He took the photos near Queen Elizabeth Park, going outside at 2:15 am and staying out until around 4 am.

“Over that time, I captured over 1,300 images of the moon,” he said.

“My favourite shots were at the end of the total eclipse, when the moon began to brighten and started to cast a beautiful glow onto the passing clouds.”

Gertsman has been capturing breathtaking shots of everything from whales to the northern lights in Vancouver.

“I’ve got lots of photo ideas in the works, but I definitely want to do some aurora chasing in northern Canada this winter,” he told Daily Hive.

“Few things can compare to feeling of standing under a dark, starry night sky, especially when you’ve got a rare and dynamic event going on like an eclipse or the northern lights.”

“We’re also coming into a fantastic season for bird photography around Vancouver. Between eagles, owls and hummingbirds, there will be lots to enjoy and photograph in the coming months,” he said.

This was the last total eclipse of the year, but there will hopefully be more chances to watch the skies for more magic in 2022.