Here's how to catch a glimpse of this year's last total lunar eclipse

Attention stargazers! You’ll want to stay up late Monday because it’ll be your last chance to catch a total lunar eclipse this year.

Monday night (November 7) into early Tuesday morning (November 8), the Sun, Earth and Moon will line up perfectly and cause the moon to turn blood red.

The Weather Network explains the total lunar eclipse (also called a Full Beaver Moon) occurs when the moon passes directly through Earth’s shadow. While the planet blocks direct sunlight from reaching the moon, light filters through Earth’s atmosphere, shines into the umbra and gives the moon a copper-like appearance.

Most of Canada will be able to watch this event, but it also depends on the timing of the eclipse and cloud cover.

The western half of Canada will be able to watch the entire eclipse, but unfortunately, the forecast for this region predicts there will be a lot of clouds in the sky.

The further east Canadians are, the earlier the event will end “due to the Moon setting below the horizon.”

“Viewed from eastern Ontario, southern Ontario, and Quebec, the Moon will dip below the horizon during the ‘total’ phase of the eclipse. For most of Atlantic Canada, the moon will set just after the total eclipse begins. Newfoundland is the only part of the country that misses out on the total eclipse. They are far enough east that the moon will set before it turns completely red,” the network explains.

Clear skies are expected for Eastern Canada from Lake Ontario to Nova Scotia and eastern Newfoundland.

The eclipse last about six hours and starts around 3 am EST.

The peak is expected around 5:16 am EST.

The next total lunar eclipse is expected on March 14, 2025 and will be visible from right across Canada if the weather permits.