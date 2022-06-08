Fashion & BeautyHealth & FitnessCanadaCurated

Lululemon launches new collection of breathable workout hijabs (PHOTOS)

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
Jun 8 2022, 5:01 pm
Lululemon launches new collection of breathable workout hijabs (PHOTOS)
Lululemon

In a win for inclusivity in athletic wear: Lululemon has launched a new collection of breathable workout hijabs.

According to a media release, Lululemon worked with hijab wearers “across the brand’s global collective” to design three unique styles. It dropped the first two hijabs on Tuesday.

“Lululemon hijabs are constructed with lightweight, breathable, sweat-wicking fabrics and offer adjustable fits and distraction-free features to support guests during their activities of choice and as they move throughout their day,” stated the company.

The first style is called the Performance Hijab. Lululemon says it’s shaped to easily fit under your shirt with its pinless, over-the-head design that “stays put when you’re working out.” It costs $42.

Lululemon

Lululemon

Lululemon

The second is the Scarf-style Hijab. The activewear brand says this hijab is made from soft performance fabric with enough length to tie, twist or tuck it into the shape that suits you best. It costs $38.

Lululemon

The last style is the $38 Pull-on Hijab, which will release later this year.

Lululemon

People are excited to try these new sport hijabs.

“Omg sport hijabs [Lululemon] this is amazing, but how is xs/s already sold out?!!! Restock please and more colours!!!” one Twitter user reacted.

Grab them here before they run out!

Isabelle DoctoIsabelle Docto
+ Fashion & Beauty
+ Health & Fitness
+ Canada
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.