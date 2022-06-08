In a win for inclusivity in athletic wear: Lululemon has launched a new collection of breathable workout hijabs.

According to a media release, Lululemon worked with hijab wearers “across the brand’s global collective” to design three unique styles. It dropped the first two hijabs on Tuesday.

“Lululemon hijabs are constructed with lightweight, breathable, sweat-wicking fabrics and offer adjustable fits and distraction-free features to support guests during their activities of choice and as they move throughout their day,” stated the company.

The first style is called the Performance Hijab. Lululemon says it’s shaped to easily fit under your shirt with its pinless, over-the-head design that “stays put when you’re working out.” It costs $42.

The second is the Scarf-style Hijab. The activewear brand says this hijab is made from soft performance fabric with enough length to tie, twist or tuck it into the shape that suits you best. It costs $38.

The last style is the $38 Pull-on Hijab, which will release later this year.

People are excited to try these new sport hijabs.

“Omg sport hijabs [Lululemon] this is amazing, but how is xs/s already sold out?!!! Restock please and more colours!!!” one Twitter user reacted.

Omg sport hijabs @lululemon….this is amazing but how is xs/s already sold out?!!! Restock please and more colours!!! pic.twitter.com/VpH4RZAEkh — Mer. (@itsachillything) June 7, 2022

Really interested to see what people think of the @lululemon “Performance Hijabs” once they’ve had a chance to try them out. I am suspending all skepticism and hope they’re really great 😊 pic.twitter.com/qND5ElGV5x — Sonia Kang (@Sonia_Kang) June 8, 2022

