Lululemon launches Mirror home workout tool in Canada

Canadians comfortable with spending a sizeable chunk of money on home workouts will soon have a sleek new option for virtually-led sweat sessions.

Lululemon launched Mirror at select Canadian stores Thursday. The company announced that the product will be available for purchase online and in-store starting November 22.

The Mirror provides regular full-length reflections most of the time, but when turned on it becomes a screen that’s a portal to virtual workout classes. Lululemon is marketing it as a nearly invisible home gym.

“Community is at the heart of Lululemon—and bringing Mirror to Canada will enable more guests to interact with our growing collection and experience a digital sweatlife offering like never before,” Celeste Burgoyne, president of the Americas and Global Guest Innovation, said in a news release.

Lululemon acquired the company behind Mirror for $500 million in July 2020, as home workouts grew in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Lululemon had shown interest in Mirror for more than a year prior. The Canadian athleisure giant provided Mirror with an initial investment in 2019, and the platform’s instructors are Lululemon Global Ambassadors who wear the company’s workout gear while teaching.

Mirror demonstration stations at 40 Lululemon stores across the country went live Thursday. Each was staffed with a sales representative to show customers what it’s all about.

The Mirror offers live virtual classes and pre-recorded ones available 24/7 with workouts such as yoga, kickboxing, cardio, strength, meditation, and barre.

Mirror users can turn on their cameras to get feedback from live instructors or to work out with friends who also have the Mirror.

Daily Hive has reached out to Lululemon to ask the amount a Mirror will retail for in Canada. In the US, it costs nearly USD $1,500 plus a USD $39 for a monthly subscription to classes.

Here are the Lululemon stores in your city to check out Mirror:

Vancouver

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton