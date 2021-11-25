Here's the deals you can get at Lululemon's Black Friday sale

Looking to freshen up your activewear? You’re in luck; Lululemon is having a rare Black Friday sale.

Whether you’re prepping to get fitter for the new year or looking for a holiday gift for your favourite gym rat, the sale is sure to have high quality apparel for everyone.

From their reliable women’s leggings to comfy hoodies and sweaters for men, deals are endless.

The sale is happening now and runs until November 29. Lululemon isn’t known for massive sales like this, so check out what they have to offer below and add to shopping cart, fast!

Women’s apparel

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28″ Full-On Luxtreme – $69 (save $29)

lululemon Align™ Tank Top – $29 to $49 (save $19 to $29)

Essential Tank Top Train – $29 (save $35)

Ready to Rulu Jogger – $59 to $99 (save up to $59)

Men’s apparel

Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless 2.0 – $34 (save $34)

5 year basic long sleeve shirt – $34 (save $30)

Bowline Pant 30″ Utilitech – $79 (save $59)

City Sweat Jogger – $59 to $79 (save up to $69)

Accessories