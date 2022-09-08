Construction worker stunned to discover he won $2 and a bigger lottery prize

After winning $2, one Ontario man learned that he had also just won a life-changing lottery prize.

Geani Ponea of Maple, Vaughan, says that he’s been a regular lottery player for eight years.

“My favourite games are Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max, Poker Lotto, and Lightning Lotto,” he said.

While at the store one day, the 47-year-old who works in construction decided to purchase a lottery ticket. This time, he opted for the Lightning Lotto, which would allow him to find out the results on the spot.

“The store clerk told me I won and I didn’t believe it!” said Ponea, who had won the jackpot that, by then, had grown to a jaw-dropping $534,077.60 — or $534,079.60 if you count the extra $2. It’s Ponea’s first big win.

He said that his wife and kids didn’t believe him at first.

“But when I showed them the ticket they started jumping, screaming, and giving me hugs,” he said.

Ponea will be putting the money to good use: he’ll be using his winnings to help his children with their education and put the rest towards a downpayment on a house.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings, Ponea said that the experience has been unbelievable.

“I’m very excited and happy,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Steeles West Convenience on Steeles Avenue in North York.

As of September 7, the Lightning Lotto jackpot is currently at $230,900.