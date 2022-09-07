Vancouverites are getting ready to head to the polls for the upcoming 2022 civic election and they have a lot to consider before casting their ballot.

Daily Hive Urbanized is set to interview the leading candidates, who are promising to take the city to new heights if elected on October 15, but where do they stand when it comes to major issues in the city, be it crime prevention, an action plan to help end homelessness, affordable housing, better public transit, and policing costs?

We are set to ask them how they can actually follow through on those election promises, and we know you have a lot of questions too!

What would you ask the candidates?

You can fill out our online form or email [email protected] to let us know what questions you have, and we may use them to get answers ahead of the election.