An award-winning Vancouver artist is expanding his NFT universe just in time for the start of Lunar New Year.

Carson Ting, co-founder of art and design studio Chairman Ting, will release Buns of Fortune on Opensea NFT marketplace on February 1 at 12 am PT in celebration of Chinese New Year and the Year of the Tiger.

The Lunar New Year digital art collection grows Ting’s popular “Billion Buns” NFT universe, which he launched in early January on Blockchain Foundry’s LastKnown NFT marketplace.

“The Buns of Fortune are in fact the Gods of Fortune, the deities from the heavens on planet Bananas,” explained Ting to Daily Hive. “Just like the original 888 Billion Buns that escaped from their dying home planet, these noble deities have followed them to planet Earth to not only bless them with good fortunes but to also celebrate their safe arrival.

“In short, this nano-sized NFT collection is definitely an extension of Billion Buns and is a way to show how Billion Buns can take on many forms of visual artistic expression. From hand-drawn 2D illustrations to glossy 3D art, all within the Billion Buns universe.”

There are just 18 Buns of Fortune available to be minted in the collection, dropping on February 1. Each owner will also receive a physical art print, stamped, signed, and numbered to commemorate the first-ever edition of the Chinese New Year NFT collection.

“Lunar NewYear has always been a huge deal in my family,” Ting said. “When I was a kid, it was a time when I got to see so many of my extended family members under one roof while enjoying absurd amounts of amazing food and watching endless bad kung-fu movies late into the night while the grown-ups play mah-jong.

“There’s absolutely no question that the best part of Lunar New Year is the celebratory feasts and receiving bucket loads of red envelopes filled with cash. But those days are long gone. I’m now the old Asian dad that gives out these red envelopes stuffed with cash. Funny enough, it feels actually better than receiving which is why we will be donating 10% of our earnings to charity again.”

Ting is holding two giveaways for the Billion Buns community to thank them for their support. The 18th Bun of Fortune will be awarded to a random Bun owner’s wallet, while the 8th Bun of Fortune is being raffled out through a social media contest held on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The final reveal of the art will be on February 1, with a bonus of three ultra-rare holy buns available for purchase being unveiled once Buns of Fortune has sold out.

Another perk that Ting recently announced for the Billion Buns community is a partnership with OFF-WHITE and Feuille Luxury in Vancouver to provide an exclusive 10% discount for all Bun holders on regular-priced items.

“The response to Billions Buns has been overwhelmingly positive, and honestly, I can’t explain how much energy is flowing through me right now,” shared Ting. “It feels like every waking moment is filled with ideas to expand the Billion Buns universe.

“I’m naturally very positive and high energy, but ever since this Billion Buns NFT project took off, I am just hitting another level of enthusiasm that I haven’t felt since I was a kid that discovered pencil crayons.”

When Ting’s Billion Buns collection dropped on January 10, all 888 unique NFTs were gone in 48 seconds and helped raise $24,000 for charity.

His new NFT collection, Buns of Fortune, was created in partnership with artist Mark Illing.

“Mark’s attention to detail and work ethic are, hands down, second to none. I’ve been really impressed with his technical artistic abilities since day 1,” said Ting. “Mark’s passion in computer-generated 3D visuals made him the perfect partner as I’m more traditional with my methods in comparison to him. I commissioned Mark to build me a digital 3D art frame that housed several Billion Bun illustrations drifting in space for my last drop. After seeing his 3D skills, I immediately knew I wanted him to be part of my Billion Buns project.”

To learn more, head to Buns of Fortune on Opensea.