Lucic pleads not guilty to domestic violence charge in Boston Municipal Court

Four days after being arrested, Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic pleaded not guilty to a domestic violence charge in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.

According to court records featured in a new report from the Boston Globe, the 35-year-old, who allegedly grabbed his wife by the hair and tried to choke her during a weekend dispute, was released on personal recognizance bail with orders to avoid alcohol.

Aside from a “good morning,” Lucic was quiet throughout the hearing.

Bruins winger Milan Lucic pleaded not guilty to an assault and battery charge on Tuesday, days after Boston police arrested him after an alleged altercation with his wife in their North End home. He was released on personal recognizance. https://t.co/Ml6g5KTSmp — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) November 21, 2023

Lucic’s wife called 911 on Saturday at around 1 am, according to a police report obtained by the Globe, telling police that her husband returned to their home in Boston and “began yelling at her” after he couldn’t find his phone.

During the 911 call, his wife said her husband “attempted to choke her,” according to the report. A police officer also “observed redness” on her chest and asked if Lucic had “attempted to strangle her.” She says he did not, according to police.

Lucic “appeared intoxicated” when police talked to him, but was, according to the report, “cooperative” when police told him he was going to be arrested on a domestic violence charge.

The NHL veteran, who won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011, has been charged with assault and battery on a family member and could face a maximum penalty of two and a half years in jail, along with a fine of $5,000.

Lucic, a Vancouver native, returned to Boston this summer, signing a one-year contract with the Bruins following four years with the Calgary Flames. The 6-foot-3, 236-pound forward has also played with the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings during his 1,177-game NHL career.

You might also like: Lucic's wife said he attempted to choke her during 911 call: report

With files from Daily Hive’s Rob Williams