Lucic leaving Flames and going back to the Bruins: report

Milan Lucic is reportedly going back to where it all started.

As reported by CHEK News’ Rick Dhaliwal, Lucic is expected to return to the Boston Bruins. The recently turned 35-year-old spent the first eight seasons of his NHL career as a member of the Bruins.

“As reported [first] here, Luci to the Bruins will happen,” Dhaliwal tweeted today.

As reported 1st here, Lucic to the Bruins will happen. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) June 28, 2023

This will mark the end of Lucic’s time with the Flames, who he had been a part of for the past four seasons. As proven by his seven goals and 19 points this season, he is no longer the offensive power forward he was for many years in his career, though he can still provide some much-needed physicality and toughness in a fourth-line role.

Lucic departed the Bruins after being traded to the LA Kings during the 2015 offseason. He played just one season in LA, during which time he recorded 55 points. At that time, he was considered arguably the best power forward in the NHL, leading the Edmonton Oilers to sign him as a free agent to a seven-year, $42 million deal.

After a successful first season in which he recorded 50 points and the Oilers made the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, things quickly went downhill for Lucic. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound winger had lost a step and struggled to live up to his contract, resulting in the Oilers dealing him to the Flames in exchange for James Neal during the 2019 offseason.

While Lucic’s offensive game has failed to re-emerge with the Flames, returning to the city where he had the most success in Boston may help him regain some of his old form. Regardless of his performance, it will be fun for all hockey fans to see him dawning Bruins colours once again.