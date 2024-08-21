Joey Votto announces retirement with short but sweet video

One of the greatest Canadian baseball players of all time is calling it a career.

Joey Votto has announced his retirement, doing so with a short but sweet video on Instagram.

“That’s it. I’m done. I am officially retired from baseball,” Votto said in the video.

His written caption was a little more heartfelt, thanking family, friends, teammates, and coaches.

Sadly, the Toronto native never got into a regular season game with the Blue Jays this season. Votto had been working his way through the Blue Jays’ minor league system, hoping for another shot at the majors.

Votto played in 31 minor league games, but the 40-year-old veteran didn’t get the call-up he was hoping for.

“Toronto + Canada, I wanted to play in front of you. Sigh, I tried with all my heart to play for my people. I’m just not good anymore. Thank you for all the support during my attempt,” he said.

Votto played 17 years in Major League Baseball, all with the Cincinnati Reds. He was a six-time All-Star, a Gold Glove winner in 2011, and the National League MVP in 2010.

“Cincinnati, I’ve only played for you. I love you,” he said.

Votto was named Canada’s best athlete twice, winning the Lou Marsh Trophy (now the Northern Star Award) in 2010 and 2017.

Votto wasn’t just a great baseball player; he was also one of the game’s great characters.

That’s something he acknowledged today.

“To the MLB fans. You energized me with your cheers, I loved the boos, the trash talk, the moments where I broke a road cities moment, or was humbled on stage.

“I’ll never forget, early in my career, my first time at Wrigley Field and the crowd standing and cheering toward my failure. I remember standing at the plate, smiling and thinking, this is my home. I belong here.

“I was myself in this sport. I was able to be my best self. I played this sport with every last ounce of my body, heart, and mind.

“Thank you for everything.”