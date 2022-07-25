"I was still in disbelief": Canadian Lotto 6/49 winner is heading to London

A Canadian Lotto 6/49 winner from Coquitlam, BC, is planning on using his winnings to visit his brother in London.

Mohammad Golchehreh won $500,000 thanks to the Lotto 6/49 Extra prize from the July 20 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Golchehreh was at home when he realized his fortune after checking his ticket with the BCLC Lotto! App. He told BCLC that he initially thought he only won $15.

“I checked it again and it said $500,000 and I was still in disbelief,” he added.

Golchehreh has a few ideas for how he’s going to spend his half-a-million-dollar prize.

“I’m going to help out my children and take a trip to see my brother in England.”

The winning ticket was purchased from the Save-On-Foods in Burnaby located at Market Crossing and Mariner Way.

“Winning is life changing,” said the London-bound lotto winner.

“There’s less to worry about and I’m able to help my family.”

There have been lots of lucky lotto winners in BC so far in 2022. This year, BCLC has distributed over $83 million in prizes from nationwide Lotto 6/49 game alone.