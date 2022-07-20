Lotto winner plans to spend his life-altering cash on his moustache

A Lotto 6/49 winner from Surrey, BC, has some interesting plans for his life-altering prize, one of which involves his luscious moustache.
Arden Whalley recently discovered he won $58,070 from the April 6 Lotto 6/49 draw and didn’t think it was true.
“I didn’t believe I won,” he told BCLC.
“I told my son and he didn’t believe it either… I checked it numerous times because I just couldn’t believe it was real!”
It was real and so is the moustache.
Whalley told BCLC that he has a few different plans for his lotto winnings including taking a trip back east to visit some family, but he’s making splurging on some moustache grooming a top priority.
He’s also going to gift some of the money to his son.
When asked how it feels to be a lotto winner, Whalley says the experience has been “awesome, incredible, life-changing!”
Whalley purchased his winning ticket from a Highway Town Pantry & Triple O’s in Langley. He was in his living room when he checked his ticket on the BCLC Lotto! App.