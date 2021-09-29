Someone in BC won Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One lucky Lotto Max ticket holder in BC is going to wake up very happy with their $70 million jackpot win.

The lucky winner purchased their ticket in Burnaby, and will be taking home the largest prize ever drawn in the province.

The seven winning numbers in the draw were: 2 5 8 18 23 31 and 35. The odds of winning the jackpot in the Lotto Max draw are 1 in 33,294,800.

There was just one winning of Tuesday’s jackpot, but three others won Maxmillion prizes, according to WCLC. Three tickets will split one of the $1 million prizes, while two ticket holders will each get their own $1 million prize.

Two of the winning tickets were sold in Ontario, two in Quebec and one in Regina.

The next draw will be held on October with a jackpot prize of $20 million.