Did you buy a Lotto 6/49 ticket this week? Someone in BC just won $18M

A Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Surrey for the Wednesday night draw scored a massive $18.7M jackpot, matching all seven numbers.

The ticket was the only one purchased across Canada to match all six winning numbers: 2, 8, 9, 16, 39, and 49.

“Lottery players in BC had a winning night with two big wins in addition to the $18.7-million prize. A ticket purchased in the Penticton region won the $1 million Guaranteed Prize draw, and a ticket purchased in Langley matched five out of six numbers plus the bonus to win more than $58,000,” reads the release from BCLC.

This is the third time that a ticket purchased in the Lower Mainland has landed the jackpot in the past five weeks.

John and Travis Bonner purchased the winning ticket from the March 9, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw for a cool $8 million, and Chau Ming Leung and her husband Yiu Fai Leung landed a sweet $6 million from the March 16, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.

Whoever holds the winning Lotto 6/49 ticket has 52 weeks to come forward.

The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

In 2021, lottery players in BC redeemed more than $99 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.