Unlike one Ontario man who won the lottery after buying a ticket for the first time, this Ontario couple has been playing for decades.

In fact, Mississauga residents Katherine and Albert Ng have been regular lottery players for over 40 years with no luck.

Until recently.

The retired couple said that they often play Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max. This time, they opted for the Lotto 6/49 with the draw scheduled for July 20.

Like she’s done many times before, Katherine checked their ticket on OLG.ca.

“When I noticed the guaranteed million numbers matched, I went to get Albert right away,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe it. It felt unreal,” said Albert, who was convinced that their computer had been hacked. “I kept wondering if someone broke into our computer to play a joke on us.”

But it was no joke — the retired couple had won the Guaranteed prize of $1 million, making them one of the GTA’s newest millionaires.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings, Katherine said she checked their ticket over and over to make sure it was real.

“I never thought we’d win something like this,” she said.

The couple said they want to invest their money but they do also have plans to enjoy themselves.

“We’d like to see more of the world and visit family who lives overseas,” said Albert.

Looks like the Ngs can look forward to a very comfortable retirement.

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Mississauga Road in Mississauga.