“I was in disbelief": Lottery winner had to check her ticket NINE times to believe she won

A lottery winner in Edmonton says she had to scan her ticket not once, not twice, but nine times to believe she had netted $1 million.

Dawnamarie Ibuan Esguerra told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that she asked her husband, “How many zeroes are in a million?” after checking her tickets for the October 18 Lotto Max draw.

Turns out it’s six – which is what the Edmonton local was seeing when she scanned her ticket using a self-checker a few days after the draw.

Esguerra picked up her ticket from Save On Foods at 6260 199 Street NW in Edmonton a couple of hours before the draw and discovered her win on October 21.

“I was in disbelief,” she recalled as she claimed her prize.

She checked her ticket six times using the self-checker and another three times using the app to make sure of what she was seeing.

As for what she has planned for her windfall, Esguerra says she has a thing or two in mind.

“I want to enjoy the moment and make sure my family is taken care of,” she said. “I’m still

shocked and thankful for the blessing.”

Esguerra had won $1 million by matching all seven numbers to one of the Maxmillions prizes for the draw. Her winning numbers were – 4, 9, 12, 24, 32, 45, and 48.