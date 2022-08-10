An Ontario woman is making plans for a very special trip to visit her mom after winning the lottery.

Lovella Wuersch, who lives in Brampton, said that she’s been trying her luck in the lottery ever since she moved to Canada.

“I’ve been a regular lottery player since I arrived in Canada 14 years ago,” said Wuersch, who works in the food industry.

She recalls relaxing after dinner one evening by playing her ticket — the $5 Crossword Tripler.

“When I noticed I had six words I thought, ‘Wow, is this real?'” she recalled.

Matching all the six words would mean that she had won the game’s top prize of $100,000. Wuersch was stunned.

But reality eventually sunk in and she found herself extremely overwhelmed.

“I was crying tears of joy,” she said, while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up her check. “My husband didn’t believe it.”

Wuersch said that she’ll be putting most of her winnings aside for savings. However, she will also be using some of the money to plan a trip to visit her mom in the Philippines.

“I feel so blessed. I work so hard, and it would take me so long to save this much money,” she said. “I’m very happy.”

Wuersch’s winning Crossword Tripler ticket was purchased at Oceans Fresh Food Market on Main Street in Brampton.