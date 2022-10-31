"I'll put it in the bank": Lottery winner has no concrete plans with windfall

A lottery winner in Alberta says he doesn’t have any solid plans for his windfall, just that he’s going to be putting it in the bank for now.

Lethbridge’s Morris Soenen brought home a Maxmillions prize on the October 4 Lotto Max draw.

The day after the draw, Soenen headed to a local store with his friend to check his tickets. At first, he wasn’t sure what he was seeing.

“I checked the ticket on the self-scanner and thought ‘Oh, there’s a big long number,’” he told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) as he claimed his prize. “I thought I’d better recheck it to be sure.”

Soenen used the self-checker once more and realized he was looking at a $1 million winning ticket. He made a beeline to the cashier to validate his win.

“I was happy when I realized it was a winning ticket,” recalled Soenen, who says he doesn’t have any concrete plans for his windfall yet.

“I’ll put it in the bank for now,” he said. “After that, I may get a small motor home.”

Soenen picked up his winning ticket a couple of days before the draw at Pure Casino Lethbridge at 3756 2 Avenue. He won by precisely matching winning Maxmillions numbers — 15, 21, 25, 30, 32, 34, and 35 — to nab one of the $1 million prizes.