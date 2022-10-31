Powerball's Halloween jackpot grows to an estimated US$1 billion

It could be a memorable Halloween night for some American lottery players because there’s a massive Powerball prize up for grabs.

An estimated total of US$1 billion could turn someone’s luck around, with a cash option of US$497.3 million (around CND$678 million).

In Canada, someone in Calgary won the CND$70 million Lotto Max jackpot after 20 draws — the longest stretch without a winner in Lotto Max history. In the US, the total prize has continued to grow after 37 draws in a row without a winner.

It’s already the biggest jackpot for Powerball this year and according to a release, if someone wins tonight, it will be “the second-largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history and the largest jackpot in US lottery history.”

“This is only the second time that Powerball’s advertised jackpot has reached $1 billion,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania lottery executive director.

The biggest jackpot ever won was a jaw-dropping US$1.586 billion on January 13, 2016, and was shared by three winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee. Winners can choose to have their prize paid in “as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment.”

Tickets cost US$2 per play. The next Powerball draw will take place at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee at 10:59 pm ET on Monday, October 31 and the drawing will be streamed online here.