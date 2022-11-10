New lottery winner "looking forward to helping out a friend in need”

Alberta’s newest millionaire is looking forward to being able to help out those around him after winning the Maxmillions prize.

Jonathon Lloyd was stunned when he discovered he was about to be $1 million richer after the October 14 Lotto Max draw.

Lloyd purchased his ticket from the Petro Canada Strathcona in Calgary on October 13. He matched the exact winning numbers for one of the Maxmillions draws – 5, 8, 17, 36, 39, 40, and 43.

A few days after the draw, he discovered his win when he scanned his ticket using the Lotto

Spot app. “I couldn’t believe it at first,” Lloyd told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) as he claimed his prize. “I had to check each number to verify.”

Even after his verification process, Lloyd wanted a second opinion.

He held onto his winning ticket for a few days before he checked it again using the self-

checker at a nearby store.

Lloyd’s ticket is one of 19 in Western Canada that netted $1 million from Maxmillions prizes from August to late October. Lotto Max saw a record-breaking jackpot run during this time period.

Three tickets sold in the region split prizes with other tickets to take home $500,000.

As for what he is going to do with his newfound winnings, Lloyd explained that he has a few ideas already.

“I’m going to do some home improvements and travel,” he said. “I’m also looking forward to

helping out a friend in need.”

“It’s unbelievable,” he added.