After husband's $500 win, woman shocked to discover she won an even bigger lottery prize

Fact: the couple that plays the lottery together wins together.

That, at least, appears to be the case for one extremely lucky couple from Ontario.

Brampton resident Gabriela Engel discovered that her husband had won $500 in the lottery. However, she was shocked to discover that she had won a much bigger prize — on the same day.

The 55-year-old daycare worker said it had just been a regular day when she learned of her big win.

“I bought this $3 ticket and had more change left, so I decided to purchase another ticket,” recalled Engel, who said that she plays Instant Bingo every week.

That last-minute decision to buy the ticket paid off because it turned out that she had won the game’s top prize of $50,000.

“I’m so happy I picked that ticket!” she said. “It was a surreal moment.”

Engel said that the moment she found out, she instantly shared the good news with her husband. But, of course, she couldn’t resist a little good-natured gloating.

“He won $500 earlier that day – so when I won $50,000, I had to rub it in his face,” she said, laughing.

Engel will be using the money to pay some bills and save. But practical matters aside, she does also plan to enjoy her winnings with a trip to Europe.

“[This is] the most I’ve ever won!” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Avo Convenience Supermarket on Earlsbridge Boulevard in Brampton.